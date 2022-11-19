After a week of Live streaming Noddy Holder on Iceland’s website, where he has been left looking extremely bored in an empty room, Iceland reveals its official not-Christmas, Christmas advert and it has a clear message for the nation; #NOTYETNODDY.

The live stream has shown Noddy Holder, Slade guitarist and the voice of ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ and its iconic line ‘It’s Christmaaaaas’, looking extremely bored in an empty room.

The footage showed him passing the time and trying to remain patient. He was seen spinning on a chair, trying out some dance moves and even reading a newspaper.

But viewers of the live stream were left wondering, what is he waiting for?

Iceland reveals full Christmas advert

Iceland is making a stand and is asking customers to support England and Wales in the World Cup, before celebrating Christmas.

The eccentrically dressed Noddy Holder features in a festively lit room, preparing for the moment we’ve all been counting down for.

Noddy proceeds to sing looking pretty chuffed with himself, until the instantly recognisable voice of Brian Blessed interrupts him at ‘It’s Christmaaaa…’.

Brian Blessed, another national treasure, stops the announcement of Christmas by stepping in with the voiceover ‘No, no, no! Not yet Noddy! Don’t you know the football’s on’. Instead, he goes onto reveal a huge spread of party food deals that the viewers can buy now from the frozen supermarket.

Caspar Nelson, Marketing Director of Iceland Foods said: “We’ve taken the unusual step of silencing the Christmas legend. With the World Cup kicking off on Sunday we need the nation to be putting their energy into supporting the England and Wales football teams.”

Iceland has confirmed that Noddy Holder is safe and well, being looked after at a secure location. To see how he is passing the time visit www.iceland.co.uk/campaigns/not-yet-noddy

The advert will first air on Saturday night TV during ITV’s I'm a Celebrity across London, Scotland and the Midwest.