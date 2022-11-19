Black Friday - also known as the biggest shopping day of the year is back - and here's your sign to book a bargain break.

Shoppers don't have to wait until the January sales to score major savings on flights, holiday packages and days out.

Whether you want to soak up the sun without splurging on the budget or you're dreaming of a discounted getaway closer to home, we've got you covered.

Here are some of the best Black Friday holiday deals out there from the likes of Booking.com, lastminute.com and more.

Best Black Friday deals for your next holiday ( Canva) (Image: Canva)

Best Black Friday holiday deals 2022

easyJet Black Friday deals

EasyJet launched 'Orange Fridays' running throughout November in the run-up to Black Friday.

The budget airline is giving customers the chance to score £200 off packages to different destinations on its website across the four weeks.

The low-cost package provider reveals a special promotion code to customers and destinations every Thursday on social media.

Shoppers need only show the code on the easyJet website on Friday to access the discount.

The bargain offer applies to the airline's holidays to the chosen destination from any UK airport until March 31 2024.

For more information, visit the easyJet website.

Booking.com Black Friday deals

Shoppers can save 30% off their next hotel or hostel stay in Booking.com's brilliant Black Friday sale.

On top of that, the travel site is offering its customers up to 25% off car rentals.

The deal is running from November 17 to December and can be used on participating accommodation options around the world, including 408 spots in the UK.

Additionally, you'll have tonnes of flexibility too since the discount is valid on stays up until December 31 2023.

For more information, visit the Booking.com website.

Lastminute.com Black Friday deals

Book your next beach break or city adventure with major savings on flights and hotel packages at Lastminute.com.

From November 21 2022, customers will only have to pay a £50 deposit for their holiday rather than the usual £70 according to the regular instalment payment plan.

Lastminute will also show voucher codes on its website as it offers travellers £100 off their package holidays when they spend a minimum of £1000.

Customers will also get a £200 discount when they spend £2500 and £300 off when they spend at least £4000.

A 50% off discount will also be available on its £50, £100 and £150 cards meaning it's easier than ever to treat someone you love to the holiday of their dreams.

For more information, visit the lastminute.com website.

READ MORE: Martin Lewis issues Black Friday shopping 'memo' to UK shoppers

READ MORE: Barclays issues Black Friday and Cyber Monday warning about scams

Secret Escapes Black Friday deals

'Black November' on the Secret Escapes website is now live.

The major sale, which began on Friday, November 11, featured a 72-hour price drop among other exciting savings.

Shoppers can upgrade for free between November 18 and 20 and a flash sale is running from November 21-24 on returning bestsellers.

On top of that, there will be a massive price drop of up to 60% for four days across the Black Friday weekend ( November 25- 28)

For more information, visit the Secret Escapes website.

Travelodge Black Friday deals

Travelodge kicked off the Black Friday deals early by slashing the prices of more than one million rooms across its 580 hotels in the UK.

Customers can stay in a room for £34 or less under the deal on stays from November 15, 2022 to October 1, 2023.

The deal does exclude its hotels in Northern Ireland, Ireland and Spain.

You can see the full terms and conditions via the Travelodge website.