Fire starters left a large blaze near a North Yorkshire village last night while it was burning.

Selby firefighters were alerted to the blaze shortly after 7pm.

By the time they arrived the fire's size was eight metres by eight metres.

The fire near North Duffield had been made out of tree cuttings.

The firefighters pulled what they described as a "large amount of trees and cuttings" from the blaze using pitch forks and other hand tools before leaving the area in a safe condition.