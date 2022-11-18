YORK City chairman Glen Henderson has broken his silence after the shock sacking of manager John Askey.

Askey was sacked on Wednesday much to the dismay of York fans, having enjoyed a hugely successful year in charge, leading City to promotion from the Vanarama National League North and safety from relegation in the National League thus far this season.

The former York boss revealed after his sacking that Henderson had "undermined" him by questioning the team's style of play to the squad's players.

Having not spoken directly to the media, Henderson has broken his silence on Twitter.

Henderson said: "After taking some time away from social media, I would like to address this myself.

"I would like to apologise for the way this information has been handled.

"We all recognise the mistakes made as a team and we can all learn from this.

"We all love the club and we all want the club to succeed.

"Please get behind the players tomorrow! It’s time for a new beginning, no one is bigger than the club."