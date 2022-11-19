Top Selby councillors will discuss a proposed £210,000 redundancy package for its outgoing chief officer next week.

It is “highly unlikely” the new North Yorkshire Council will have a suitable role for Selby District Council’s chief executive and head of paid service, Janet Waggott, a report states.

All seven district councils in North Yorkshire are to be dissolved next year to make way for a new unitary authority covering the whole region in April 2023.

But if Ms Waggott wants to leave local government service as a consequence of the reorganisation, the council “can agree that she may leave employment on 31 March 2023 on the grounds of redundancy and agree an exit package in exchange for waiving any claim for unfair dismissal,” members of Selby District Council’s employment committee will be told.

Ms Waggott, previously chief executive at Ryedale District Council, is paid an annual salary of £116,403.

Her proposed exit package – to which she is legally entitled – is made up of a redundancy payment of £66,971.59, payment in lieu of notice of £26,788.68 and a pension strain cost, which is the shortfall in pension contributions prior to the statutory age of retirement, of £116,169.10.

The employment committee report states the proposed settlement is “considered to represent value for money” by ensuring that Ms Waggott “remains in office and engaged to enable the council to continue to deliver its services until 31 March 2023; that there is a smooth transition to the new authority; and that the potential for costly and disruptive legal proceedings will be avoided”.

The financial implications of the recommendation have been discussed with the council’s auditors, Mazars, and the county council.

A £225,000 redundancy settlement for Hambleton District Council’s outgoing chief executive, Justin Ives, has caused a backlash in recent weeks, with both Unison and the Taxpayers’ Alliance condemning the package.

Dr Ives’ £132,676 salary is the highest for a second tier council officer in North Yorkshire.

Richard Flinton, currently the chief executive of North Yorkshire County Council, will take over as the top officer at North Yorkshire Council in April.

Members of Selby District Council’s employment committee will discuss Ms Waggott’s settlement on Thursday, November 24.