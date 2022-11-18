A MUSEUM in York is opening a new "first of it's kind" Christmas exhibition tomorrow (November 19).

Over 200 miniature mice dressed in handmade traditional 18th Century clothing are hidden around Fairfax House, in Castlegate, as part of their Christmas exhibition.

The 'A TownMouse Christmas’ exhibition is open till December 23.

Starting with Christmas morning, each room of Fairfax House will represent a different moment of a traditional Georgian Christmas leading up to a Twelfth Night party in the red saloon.

Town mice will be present in every room, stealing cheese and wine, or skiing down the bannisters.

Curator Sarah Burnage said: "We are delighted to bring this family-friendly exhibition to Fairfax House.

"We really hope our visitors will enjoy seeking out the cheeky mice hidden throughout the historic interiors. They have been expertly crafted by our amazing team of volunteers, in bespoke costumes mimicking the human Georgians who inhabit the rooms too."

Curator Rachel Wallis said: "This exhibition really is the first of its kind for Fairfax House – it brings the fun back into a Georgian Christmas. It adds a lot of whimsy and means that there’s something for all the family - everyone will love this exhibition.”

Children 16 and under go free and general admission to the exhibition is £7.50.