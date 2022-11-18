A WORLD champion snooker player has struck up a friendship with a legend of the York food scene.

The 46-year-old who has been playing in the UK Championship at York Barbican, is pals with long-standing Walmgate restaurateur Paulo Silesu owner of the ever-popular Sardinian restaurant Il Paradiso del Cibo.

Ronnie, who lost out to Ding Junhui in a quarter final match today, admitted earlier this week he was "feeling flat" about snooker at the moment, but that he loved York.

Ronnie O’Sullivan is a fan of York (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

It seems that part of the attraction at least is the food at Il Paradiso.

Paulo said: "He loves the black halibut, with fresh veg.

"He came into the restaurant for the first time about four years ago.

"I started cooking for him, and we became friends. His mum is Italian and he loves Italian food.

"We exchanged numbers and now every time he's back in York he calls me.

"He's a really down to earth guy, he's a real family man and he's great with his fans.

"We went to the gym yesterday and he came into the restaurant last night at about 6pm for his dinner, and I'm expecting him again tonight.

"He's a very recogisable person and when we went to David Lloyd people there recognised him staright away, and he was great with them.

"He celebrates his birthday with us too and brings his friends with him."

As The Press recently reported, Paulo, 51, who first launched Il Paradiso in 2003, has opened a new deli just metres away in the former Bert and May tile shop called Dolce e Salato (which means sweet and savoury in Italian).

Paolo told The Press he had wanted to open a deli and cafe selling gelato (Italian ice-cream) for a while and had been waiting for the right premises to come up.