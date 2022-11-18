York Central MP Rachael Maskell has called for greater government support for the city to host asylum seekers.

Rachael Maskell asked the Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick on Wednesday: “York wants to do all it can to support people seeking asylum, but as a result of providing initial accommodation as opposed to contingency accommodation, it is not receiving the funding that it vitally needs.

“When will the Government provide parity in the funding that local authorities need to support people who are seeking asylum? When will the Government bring forward a homes for refugees scheme so we can ensure that people are settled in our community and are getting the support they need from families?”

Her comments follow reports that migrants are to be housed in a city centre hotel. The MP has also made repeated calls for community-based schemes to house such migrants.

Mr Jenrick told the Labour MP he would speak to her separately about the specific concerns of City of York Council.

He added: “The hotel accommodation is fully funded by the Home Office, but I appreciate that there are knock-on costs for local authorities. I met London Councils earlier today; if not for this urgent question, I would have been meeting representatives of councils across the country to hear their concerns and see how we can improve the situation.”