Businesswomen from across York took part in a networking event aimed at inspiring and empowering women in business.

The event at the Guildhall was held as part of this year’s York Business Festival in the Guildhall.

It featured City of York Council, NatWest and Women Empowered Through Coaching and Networking (#WECAN).

Stacey McVeighty, Founder of Change Accountants, gave the keynote speech on building relationships in business.

Sarah Whittle, Project Coordinator for #WECAN, discussed her organisation’s work supporting future generations of female leaders through providing fully-funded support and training to businesses and female employees in the Leeds City region.

Since March 2022, the council has supported over 150 women-led businesses to grow in York through tailored advice and support to access investment and networks.

Councillor Ashley Mason, Executive Member for Economy and Strategic Development, said: “This event offered a great opportunity to get inspiration, advice and support, but for those who were unable to attend, you can still access lots of info and support in the city to grow your business.”

Following positive feedback from attendees, three more events aimed at supporting female-led businesses in York are planned for 2023, with the first of these taking place in March.

To stay updated with upcoming events and other business news, register for the council’s weekly business bulletin here.