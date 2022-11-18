PRIMARY schools across York marked Children in Need with fun activities and non uniform days.

Today (November 18) is BBC's Children in Need, which has seen thousands of primary schools across the UK fundraise for local charities and projects supporting children and young people.

Primary school pupils across the city, including Wheldrake, Fishergate, and Park Grove, came to school today dressed in their pjamas, non-uniform, or dressing like the Children in Need mascot, Pudsey Bear, such as in spots and Pudsey bear ears, in exchange for donating £1 to Children in Need.

At Wheldrake with Thorganby CE Primary School, they combined raising money with their English lessons.

The children learned about the history of Children in Need and wrote persuasive letters to their parents to allow them to dress up and donate £1 if they can.

They also played '-athons', which saw each school Year group choose a different activity to compete in, such as, Reception had a bean bag-athon, Year 1 did a skipathon, and Years 2 and 3 had keepy uppy-athons.

This came alongside the whole school, including the teachers, taking part in a 'bear pong' challenge - a child-friendly version of the drinking game 'Beer pong' - to reveal an overall winner.

Wheldrake's Headteacher, Alison Shaw, said: "Its been a lovely atmosphere in school today, the children came dressed up in pjamas and a Spiderman costume, and even the children who don't usually like writing had a new incentive and motivation to write.

"We've also had an Ofsted inspection today and they described us as a 'nice budding school."

A Park Grove Primary Academy spokesperson said: "Park Grove School Children's Council decided that we will be wearing pyjamas or something spotty this year to raise money for Children in Need and the children can bring in a soft toy.

"The suggested donation was £1 per child. We have managed to raise over £230 so far, but more keeps coming in!"

One Fishergate pupil said about Children in Need: "It’s good because some children don’t have enough treats or even food and clothes."