A range of free courses have been launched in York thanks to £224,000 of government funding.

The courses include maths, practical cookery and preparing budget meals, plus tips to manage home finances and make energy efficient savings.

There are also sustainable and creative options including music, gardening, woodwork crafts, or sewing and fabric design, making items such as attractive and practical garden planters and cloth bags.

To make the activities even more accessible, they’ll be offered at a variety of times and locations - including online – with options for learners to move towards qualifications which allow them to start the training or careers they want.

Cllr Daryll Smalley, the council’s Executive Member for Leisure, Culture and Communities, says better numeracy skills will help people get on in life and into better-paid jobs. Employers benefit from better skilled workers too.

He added: “These activities offered by local providers, including York Learning, will offer adults who do not already have a GCSE grade C/4 or higher in maths or equivalent, and need to improve their numeracy, free flexible activities that fit around their lives.

To find out more about or to sign up to Multiply, go to www.yorklearning.org.uk/multiply or for more information on adult learning in York visit www.york.gov.uk/learning, email york.learning@york.gov.uk or call 01904 554277.