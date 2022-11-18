POLICE are hunting a wanted man in York.

North Yorkshire Police Police are appealing for information about a wanted man with links to Scarborough and York.

Marcin Woroch, 35, is wanted on suspicion of criminal damage and assault.

He is from Scarborough, but also has links to York.

Despite extensive enquiries in both areas, he has not yet been located.

As a result, North Yorkshire Police are urging members of the public to get in touch if they see him or know where he is.

Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12220181509. You can alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.