MAGISTRATES have decided that the case of a youth accused of stabbing a teenager in Rowntree Park is too serious for them to hear.

They sent the case to York Crown Court where the youth will appear on November 28.

It was the second court appearance for the 16-year-old from south York who faces three charges.

He is alleged to have wounded the teenager with intent to do him grievous bodily harm and carrying a knife in public.

He is also charged with assaulting a third person.

All the offences are alleged to have occurred on Saturday November 12.

He denies all three charges.

The youth's first court appearance was before a remand court on Monday at York Magistrates Court at which magistrates ordered that his case be heard by a specialist youth bench.

There is now no regular sitting of the youth court in York, so his second court appearance was before North Yorkshire Youth Court sitting in Harrogate where magistrates heard from the prosecution and the defence regarding the allegations against him.

The Harrogate court decided that the case should be heard by a judge and jury. Youth courts can only impose custodial sentences of up to two years, known as detention and training orders.

They remanded the 16-year-old in youth detention accommodation.