A YORK street has been blocked as engineers repair a burst water main.
Traffic on Cemetery Road and Fulford Road is being diverted away from Melbourne Street, which links the two main roads in the Fishergate area.
The burst caused a temporary loss of water supplies to customers in the area last night.
Yorkshire Water apologised for the inconvenience its repair work in Melbourne Street was causing and for the loss of water supply to the area.
