A York-based company has released a range of cases that convert medical inhalers, such as those used for Asthma, into festive accessories.

The products add to a range of inhaler cases launched earlier this year by York born-and-bred entrepreneur Will Hogge.

Will, who attended Bootham School, has previous roles including developing new brands for Proctor & Gamble in Switzerland and co-founding SQUIG square-shaped sausages, which are sold in Asda and Morrisons. He has also worked in an elephant sanctuary.

The 38-year-old’s latest creation follows a friend of one of his daughter’s who had asthma saying she hated taking her inhaler as she felt there was a stigma in using them.

Will then began designing and developing the cases with guidance from the British Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

Some 30 of the inhalers are handmade every week, using environmentally-friendly vegan leather supplied from Venice, Italy.

More than 10 million people in the UK carry medical inhalers, but 86% of them say there’s still some level of stigma attached, and one in two school age children say they avoid using their inhalers at school because of peer pressure.

Will, who founded The Inhaler Tailor said: “The UK has the highest proportion of children with asthma symptoms anywhere in the world and over 26 million medical inhalers are prescribed by the NHS each year.

“Anyone managing a chronic condition knows it can begin to feel tiresome; and it impacts mental as well as physical health. Our products are designed to bring a dash of joy and levity to otherwise very medical moments.

“We’ve seen amazing results in encouraging people to use their inhalers in line with prescriptions; and a massive drop in the “fear factor” children feel when prescribed an inhaler for the first time”.

Inhaler Tailor has begun receiving rave reviews, including one from Shakespearean actor Adrian Lester, who might be better known as Mickey Stone from the BBC series Hustle.

And recently, football commentator Guy Mowbray contacted the company about football-themed cases.

Will said: “I have had hundreds of requests for football designs. They won’t be ready for the World Cup, but we should start launching designs before the end of the football season.”

The Inhaler Tailor Christmas cases were launched on Friday November 18, costing £12.75. Sales help support Asthma & Lung UK.

As well as the aesthetic improvements the cases add an eyelet, enabling the inhaler to be attached to bags and lanyards for quicker access, and a patented mouthpiece holder that prevents dust getting into the inhaler.

They include a number of safety features including cut-outs which ensure the inhalers’ colour and medication type remain clearly visible, and quick release caps which help people access their inhalers more quickly.

For more information visit www.InhalerTailor.com.