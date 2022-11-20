A LOCAL manufacturer has been highly commended in two categories in a national award for the quality of its work.

The York Handmade Brick Company, based at Alne, near Easingwold, was singled out for praise in the Individual Housing and the Refurbishment categories in the 2022 Brick Awards.

York Handmade provided the bricks for Green Acres, a stunning new detached house in Effingham in Surrey, and for Holy Trinity Church in the heart of Sunderland.

These commendations come hard on the heels of York Handmade’s success in the RIBA Stirling Prize, which the company’s Magdalene College Library project in Cambridge won.

The Brick Awards were presented at a glittering ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in the heart of London’s West End with television personality Hugh Dennis as compere. Run by the Brick Development Association in conjunction with Building magazine, they are the brick industry’s Oscars.

Hugh Dennis compered the event (Image: PA Archive/Press Association Images (FREE USE))

York Handmade Chairman David Armitage said: “We are tremendously proud to have been highly commended for these two fantastic projects this year.

“Huge thanks are due to the management team and employees at York Handmade for their imagination, enterprise and hard work, which all combined to make these projects so successful and so memorable.

“It is vitally important to stress that these entries are completely different jobs in design and execution, graphically illustrating our ability to work in a wide variety of colours and styles. We believe we can tackle any brickwork project successfully.”

Green Acres is in the Surrey village of Effingham and is a brand-new house in the Georgian style. The old house was demolished and reset in the existing grounds with the new house featuring five bedrooms and five bathrooms, with the addition of stables and garages.

York Handmade provided 30,000 traditional bricks, suitable for the neo-Georgian house.

Owner Lizzy Jackson said: “York Handmade’s bricks were the first we saw when we started researching which bricks we wanted for our house – and they were the best. Their stylish look, their authenticity and their roughish texture were ideal for our house, built in the Georgian style. We are absolutely delighted with the result, we couldn’t be happier.

“They look especially brilliant at night, with the moonlight shining on them. We were thrilled that the brickwork for our house has been honoured in this way and we couldn’t be prouder.”

Meanwhile York Handmade also played a pivotal role in the conservation-led restoration of Grade I listed Holy Trinity Church in the heart of old Sunderland. This restoration has transformed Sunderland’s first parish church and civic hub into a spectacular space for connecting and sharing people, stories and heritage through conservation repair and sensitive adaptation.

York Handmade has a tremendous track record in the Brick Awards, being highly commended for its work on St Albans Cathedral last year and for both the Peter Hall Performing Arts Centre at Perse School in Cambridge and the Loxley Stables residential housing project in Hertfordshire in 2019.