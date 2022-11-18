This winter York will display bigger, better, and brighter lights than ever before.

Promising to be the best winter lights display the city has seen, this year's spectacular scheme has received an upgrade with more lights, new technology and new areas added to the display.

Delivered by York BID in partnership with Make It York, the winter light scheme has a new supplier this year after the existing contract expired. The new brief was to improve and extend the design and increase the use of more sustainable LED and solar lights.

The new scheme is an elegant and immersive design in keeping with the rich and long history of the city, but with a modern touch to add to York’s star appeal.

Andrew Lowson, Executive Director at York BID said, “We’re excited about the new design and can’t wait to see it in place. Residents and visitors will notice a real difference in key areas like Parliament Street, and we’re pleased that we’ve been able to extend the scheme to light up new areas like Castlegate, George Hudson Street and Nessgate.”

The curtain of lights on York’s historic bar walls will remain, along with the magical ‘Tree of Light’ at the Eye of York with its 1km of twinkly LED lights which change colour to mark important dates and festivals.

Also returning is the sparkling illuminated Santa’s Post-box in Museum Gardens where young people can post their Christmas Wishes and Thank You letters to Santa.

Positioned just inside the Museum Street entrance to the gardens, and provided by the York BID, the post-box makes sending a letter to Santa an extra special experience.

However, letters will not receive a response.