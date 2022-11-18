Three Lions is probably the most famous song related to the England national football team, particularly at tournaments and now, its creators have released an updated festive version for the Qatar World Cup.

Comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel released 'Three Lions (It's Coming Home for Christmas)' 26 years after the original was recorded for Euro 1996.

The video for the song shows Skinner and Baddiel dressed in Christmas jumpers, superimposed next to their younger selves from the original music video back in 1996.

Reference is made to the England women's team winning the Euros earlier this year, but that the "blokes seem cursed".

The chorus is also changed slightly for some of the song to reflect the Christmas season, with it being altered to "Three Lions on a Sleigh" and "Yule Rimet still gleaming" for example.

Watch Three Lions (It's Coming Home for Christmas)

Speaking about their song on The One Show on Thursday (November 17) Skinner said: "We could not resist the fact that the World Cup was at Christmas, and people have said in the past that football songs are a little bit tacky, and obviously Christmas songs are a bit tacky.

“In maths, two negatives make a positive, so we think there’s so much tacky in this that it’s going to be a classic.”

Baddiel added: “The Lionesses brought it home, football came home and some would say that’s the end of the song, stop singing it. But we decided to give it one more go on the basis that the blokes have not brought it home.”