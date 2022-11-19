THE family of a former boxing champion from York, who died while snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, have spoken of the 'nightmare' of getting his body returned to the UK.

His mum and dad, Nova and Rod Shaw said Cam's body has now arrived back in York, and they are awaiting the outcome of a coroner's investigation - which they have been told could take up to 18 months to complete.

Rod said: "The repatriation has been an administrative nightmare, which included an autopsy, arranging embalming and a zinc lined coffin.

"We had to do all this this while liaising with the police, coroner and the British Consulate, to name but a few of the authorities involved, and all through differing time zones.

"Our local funeral directors, Hayley Darley Funeral Directors have been so helpful, cutting through so much of the red tape of repatriation, while explaining each part of the process. We can't thank them enough.

"It's a huge relief to have him home - it's a considerable weight off our minds. We were completely in the lap of the gods and it's something I wouldn't wish on anyone.

"We are currently arranging Cam's funeral."

As The Press reported last month, 25-year-old Cameron Shaw from Huntington was on holiday in Cairns with his girlfriend, Ellyn Rungay, on an organised expedition at the time of his death on October 24.

Cameron's friends Kallum Summerbell and Chloe Ridsdale set up a GoFundMe page to help with repatriation costs - with close to £20,000 raised so far.

Aside from sport, Cam also performed alongside York panto legend Berwick Kaler in the Theatre Royal pantomime as one of the Babbies for about six years.

Cam - a former All Saints RC School pupil - won the Amateur Boxing Association's Elite 60kg title in 2018, and the gold medal at the prestigious Hivdovre Box Cup in Denmark the year before.

He went on to work as a production engineering assistant at Portakabin for several years before training as a ski instructor.

Cam is survived by Rod and Nova and brother, Tobi.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police said: "Investigations are underway into the circumstances surrounding his death, however, it is believed non-suspicious.

"Queensland Police will prepare a report for the coroner after the body of a man was located at a reef off Cairns at about midday on Monday."

A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: “We are providing consular support to the family of a British man who has died in Australia.”