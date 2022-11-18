CUSTOMERS are being urged not to travel by rail during a train strike that is set to hit York.

On November 26 members of the train drivers’ union ASLEF are set to strike in the long-running dispute over pay.

The operators affected included York-based LNER, who run services on the East Coast Mainline to London and Edinburgh, TransPennine Express, whose trains run to cities including Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool, Northern, whose services include the York to Leeds route and CrossCountry, whose services from York run to cities including Birmingham and Bristol.

TransPennine Express (TPE) will only be able to run a small number of services across some routes on this date, and customers should only travel if their journey is essential.

On the York line, the operator will only operate services between York and Manchester Piccadilly.

A timetable will be updated to TPE's website when it is available.

LNER will run approximately one train every two hours between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh, in each direction.

Only one train will run in each direction all day between London Kings Cross and Leeds.

Northern will not operate any trains on November 26, which will cause significant issues on the York to Leeds line.

CrossCountry will also not operate any trains on the day.

ASLEF general secretary Mick Whelan said: “We regret that passengers will be inconvenienced for another day. We don’t want to be taking this action. Withdrawing our labour is always a last resort for a trade union.

“We have come to the table, as we always will, in good faith but while the industry continues to make no offer – due to the dodgy deal they signed with the Department for Transport – we have no choice but to take strike action again.”

Kathryn O’Brien, customer service and operations director for TransPennine Express said: “If it goes ahead as planned, the strike by ASLEF will cause major disruption to services right across the UK.

“Sadly, we will only be able to operate a very limited service on certain routes and are advising customers to travel only if their journey is absolutely essential. The day after the strike will also be affected, and anyone planning journeys should check very carefully.”

Warrick Dent, LNER safety and operations director told PA media: “In recent discussions with Aslef’s representatives at LNER we set out how we are responding to the issues they raised, and we are focused on running reliable services for our customers.

“We believe that these matters are best resolved between LNER and Aslef through discussion rather than further industrial action which only damages the rail industry.

“We remain fully committed to working collaboratively with Aslef’s representatives at LNER. In the meantime, we are confident that our contingency plans will keep disruption to LNER services to a minimum.”