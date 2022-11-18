City planners have refused a scheme for roof terraces on one of York’s most iconic buildings.

The terraces, which would have accommodated more than 100 people, were planned as part of a £3 million redevelopment of the original home of the Terry’s Chocolate Company.

Among the reasons for refusal, was whether people could be safely evacuated from the proposed terraces.

Tokyo Industries, which bought the former Carluccios site in St Helen’s Square two years ago, submitted plans early last year concerning the building as part of a wider scheme promising 200 jobs including an hotel next door.

The submitted plans featured two roof terraces, external stairs, a bridge link and a glazed canopy over a rear yard.

The Impossible Wonderbar and Tearooms, which reopened in December 2020 after lockdown, also sought retrospective approval for interior changes including refurbished bar areas.

Planning documents said the company would work closely with council planning staff “to see these hidden treasures come back to life”.

“The new roof terraces have been treated with a very light touch with a minimal, virtually invisible transparent glazing and steel guard rail perimeter designed specifically to avoid conflicting with the existing skyline,” they said.

However, council planning staff, who took around 18 months to determine the application, said the Grade 2-listed building erected in 1922 is of special interest due to its design and “its association with a known architect and Terry’s of York".

They noted an “opulent and grand” interior, now used as a restaurant. Plans here involved “little change”, which they supported.

But a front roof terrace seating 54 and a rear roof terrace seating 66 were opposed.

A council report notes the York Civic Trust welcomed the reuse of a ‘significant’ building but said the proposals featured ‘inappropriate design’ and a 'lack of detail concerning how the proposed metal staircases, railings, and roof platforms will be fixed to the existing structure'.

“It is also questionable on the capacity to allow safe evacuation of so many people across different levels via a narrow alleyway leading to St Helen's Square,” the civic trust also said in its objection.

The Twentieth Century Society and the Ancient Monuments Society both expressed similar opposition over a lack of detail on the impact of the proposals.

Public consultation also saw six objections focussing on harm to York heritage, plus noise and nuisance guests on the roof terraces would bring.

Recommending refusal, council staff concluded the plans lacked detail and showed a ‘lack of understanding’ of the heritage of the Terry’s building. The 'paraphernalia' associated with seating 120 customers, such as railings would be ‘inappropriate’ and ‘incongruous’ with the character and architectural quality of the building. Necessary measures to tackle noise would also harm the building and the application lacked detail on this.

The Press sought comment from both the applicant and the city council.