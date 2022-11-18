MALE staff at Northern trains have released a video message to encourage men everywhere to take care of their mental health.

International Men's Day (November 19) is an annual event to celebrate men and boys. In the UK, it focuses on men's wellbeing, raising awareness and funds for charities supporting men's wellbeing, and promoting conversations about manhood.

To mark the day, Northern staff have created this video to highlight the importance of physical and mental health check ups, and to encourage men to feel more comfortable to discuss mental health issues.

In the video, they compare the maintenance checks on the trains they work on with the reluctance some men working on those trains have to checking in on themselves.

To watch the video message, click here.

Nick Donovan, managing director of Northern, said: "I applaud our male staff for speaking up on a topic that, for some reason, many men still feel uncomfortable talking about.

“The statistics around some of the health conditions raised in their video message are really tough to hear – particularly so because we know some of them are fuelled by a reluctance to seek help at the early stages of those conditions.”

Northern has organised one to one and group sessions on resilience for their male staff in partnership with the men’s mental health charity, CHAPS and the male suicide prevention charity, Andy’s Man Club, as part of Movember.