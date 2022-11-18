A teenage killer has had his time behind bars increased after he injured a prison guard with boiling water and attacked a second person at Wetherby Young Offenders’ Institution (YOI).

Boys under 18 sentenced at York Magistrates Court and from many courts in Yorkshire are sent to Wetherby.

Kyle Buckley, 18, is currently serving a life sentence at the juvenile prison for a murder he committed when he was 16.

He made a weapon by attaching a screw to a fabric handle and used it in a fight in the visiting area of the YOI on July 22, 2021.

On August 30, 2021, he threw a kettle filled with boiled water over a prison guard, causing burns to his back. He was restrained and spat in the eye of another prison officer.

On 12 September 2022, at Leeds Crown Court, Buckley was sentenced to 18 months’ detention in a young offender institution, concurrent to the sentence being served for murder.

But the Attorney General referred it to the Court of Appeal, which made the new sentence consecutive to the life sentence.

Life sentences consist of a minimum time spent behind bars, known as the tariff. The Parole Board decides when a prisoner can be released, but he or she can be recalled to prison at any time during the remand period.