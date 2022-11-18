CELEBRATIONS are underway at one York primary school this morning.

Hob Moor Primary Academy is a school that provides opportunities for pupils to grow in a caring environment – that’s the verdict of school inspectors Ofsted who say it continues to be a “good” school.

READ MORE: Much-loved York park closed

“Pupils develop a strong sense of pride and respect,” says the report. “Staff and pupils dedicate time to each other. They listen and explore their feelings and as a result, know each other well.”

The school, in Green Lane, Acomb, is larger than the average-sized primary school with 289 pupils on roll. It is part of Ebor Academy Trust, which has seven schools in York.

READ MORE: Popular family attraction near York wins top award

The report, written after a visit by inspectors last month, continues: “Leaders have high expectations for pupils. They want pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities to thrive and enjoy their education. Pupils are keen to do well and work hard. They approach lessons with a sense of curiosity and maturity.”

Head Debbie Cousins said: “We are so pleased to receive such a positive report.

“We always knew our school was amazing– now it’s official! I’d like to pay tribute to children, staff, parents and governors for the real sense of belonging they bring to our school. We’re so privileged to be able to enjoy such team spirit.”

The report says that: “many activities are available to enhance pupils’ development. The school excels in this area. Planned trips include visits to the seaside and local areas of interest, and residential visits take place throughout the year. These enhance the curriculum content and bring to life aspects of subjects.”

When it comes to what the school needs to improve, inspectors found that in maths, recent curriculum refinements have been made, but now teachers need to "ensure that the changes made help build on the successes of the past and secure the clear intentions of leaders, monitoring arrangements must be robust. This will provide leaders with a clear understanding of the impact of the changes made".

Inspectors said the curriculum was carefully thought-out and is broad and ambitious. It commended the school’s “memory lane” activity that allows pupils to connect back to their learning from earlier, which helps teachers to check learning and address any misconceptions.

Gail Brown, chief executive of Ebor Academy Trust

Gail Brown, chief executive of Ebor Academy Trust, which runs 23 primary schools across York, Selby, the Yorkshire Coast as well as in Hull and the East Riding, said: “Many congratulations to Debbie and her committed team at Hob Moor Community Primary Academy. With close links to Hob Moor Oaks, our special school which shares the same site, we have a unique learning environment at Hob Moor which works alongside its community for the benefit of all pupils.”