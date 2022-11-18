SCORES of properties in a York suburb have been hit by a power cut.
Northern Powwergrid said electricity supplies had been affected by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment in the Hull Road area.
Streets affected include Wolviston Avenue and Broughton Way.
The company estimates supplies will be restored by noon.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel