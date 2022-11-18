A POPULAR York park has been closed today (November 18).

Rowntree Park in South Bank will be closed due to rising river levels.

River levels in the city are on the rise after recent rainfall and the Foss Barrier is in operation.

The Friends of Rowntree Park say it's as a safety precaution taken by City of York Council as the park has a weak flood wall which is under review.

They say: "Based on current predictions, the park shouldn't suffer a massive flood like it sometimes does, but parts may be affected. The river is expected to peak on Friday. Luckily the river level prediction after this time is dropping.

"It is possible the park may be closed Saturday or part of the day, we will update when we know more.

"As always, when the park is closed - you can still access the cafe run by York Explore via the Richardson Street gate. The rest of the park is sealed off for safety."