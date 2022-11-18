A FIRE in a York suburb was started deliberately.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at just before 10pm last night (November 17) after reports of a fire in Olympian Court in Hull Road in York.

A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from York responded to a report of a bin on fire.

"Crews extinguished the fire, believed to have been started deliberately, using one hose reel jet."