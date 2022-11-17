YORKSHIRE Water says the region is still officially ‘in drought' - even as the River Ouse floods York’s riverside staiths and footpaths today following heavy rainfall.

Rowntree Park has been closed in anticipation of possible flooding as the river rises steadily through today, and is set to peak this evening or tomorrow at almost 3.5 metres above normal summer levels.

But the water company says its reservoirs – while having risen in recent weeks – are still below where they should be and the hosepipe ban remains in place.

A spokesperson said: "The region is still officially classed as within drought; however, the increased rainfall has helped river and Yorkshire Water’s reservoir levels to increase significantly.

"In the last six weeks reservoir levels have gone up by 19 per cent, although they are still below the level expected for this time of year.

"The water company has been working closely with the Environment Agency to obtain additional drought measures, which the company says when paired with the additional rainfall, has helped raise the levels of some reservoirs."

Granville Davies, manager of water and catchment strategy at Yorkshire Water, said it was really important that everyone continued to save water where they can, to help give reservoirs the best chance possible to top up this winter.

"We’re constantly reviewing the situation and as soon as we meet the requirements needed to remove the hosepipe ban, we will let our customers know.”

The Environment Agency issued flood warnings for the Ouse last night and said today it was closing riverside flood gates in York and the Foss Barrier was in operation to prevent flooding along the River Foss.

It said Friday and Saturday were expected to have largely dry weather, but levels would remain high as the water made its way down from the upper catchments.

The flooding would affect the area around properties along Queen's Staith, Kings Staith, South Esplanade, Friars Terrace and Tower Place, St George's Field carpark and Rowntree Park.

The agency also issued flood alerts for the River Derwent today, saying low lying land was at risk around Old Malton, Priorpot Beck in Norton, Stamford Bridge, Pocklington, Wressle, Wilberfoss and Elvington.

The Friends of Rowntree Park in York said the park's closure was a safety precaution taken by City of York Council, as it had a 'weak flood wall' which was under review.

They said: "Based on current predictions, the park shouldn't suffer a massive flood like it sometimes does, but parts may be affected.

"It is possible the park may be closed Saturday or part of the day, we will update when we know more."