FLOOD warnings were issued tonight for the River Ouse in York, following today's heavy rainfall.

The Environment Agency said river levels were rising and flooding was forecast to affect locations near the river between the early hours of romorrow morning and the weekend.

It said flooding was forecast to affect locations near the river from Lendal Bridge to the Millennium Bridge, including the area around properties along Queen's Staith, Kings Staith, South Esplanade, Friars Terrace and Tower Place, St George's Field carpark and Rowntree Park.

It said: "Friday and Saturday are expected to be largely dry days; however, levels will remain high as the water makes its way down from the upper catchments.

"We are closing riverside flood gates in York. The Foss Barrier is expected to be operational from tonight, based on current forecasts."

