DO you remember Ozzie's scrapyard at Layerthorpe?

Readers have been reminiscing and sharing photos of the site - and of Harold and John Teale at Ozzie's.

The scrapyard, which was accessed via big gates from Layerthorpe into what was Downhill Street, was the go-to place for car parts.

Inside, scrapped cars were piled high and people happily spent time looking for parts themselves - not something they'd be able to do today under health and safety laws.

The scrapyard closed in 1997 when the bridge over the Foss was rebuilt and the roads around the area rerouted.

Here are some readers' recollections of Ozzie's from our nostalgia group on Facebook, Why We Love York - Memories

Ian Smith posted: "Saturday mornings were a hive of activity at Ozzie's, usually the first port of call when doing repairs on cars of the time.

Inside Ozzie's scrapyard where cars were piled up high

I had a Morris Minor 1000 which was due for its MOT, the tyres were all looking a bit worn so down to Ozzie's we went, bought four complete wheels with perfectly good tyres, fitted them one by one outside then took the old ones back to the yard, total cost? £4."

Gary Smith said: "I used to love going there for bits for my car. Great place, sorely missed."

Mal Holmes posted: "No H&S then, you climbed, crawled until you found the part you wanted then took it off, lol."

Chris Birdsall said: "The hours of fun I had in there taking parts off cars, I even occasionally took my young son as it was a real adventure park."

Simon Turner: "We had a Citroen Ami estate parked up at the back of our house. The next day it was gone. So we went down to the scrapyard and there it was, a couple of lads took it down. Well it did look like a scrapper to be honest, but the metal was so thin would have crushed down to the size of a petrol can! It was a great scrapyard. But they are not like that now, all neat and tidy and parts sorted online. Last part I got recently secondhand came from Latvia!"

