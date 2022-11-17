SHAUN MURPHY has advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2022 Cazoo UK Championship after overcoming world number three Judd Trump 6-5 in the round of 16.

In what was an evenly contested game at the Barbican, world number 13 Murphy took an initial lead by winning the first frame.

Trump, a one-time UK Champion, responded swiftly in the second, just as he did in the fourth after Murphy won frame three.

Frames five and six both went to Trump and though Murphy pulled one back, Trump took frame eight to give him a 5-3 lead.

In spite of the deficit, Murphy rallied to win the final three frames and advance to the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, Stuart Bingham will take on Joe Perry in an all-English clash as Hossein Vafaei battles Jack Lisowski tonight (7pm).

Perry will look to continue his impressive tournament against 2015 world champion Bingham, having eliminated Australian Neil Robertson, the world number two, 6-2 earlier in the competition.

2022 Shoot Out winner Vafaei, meanwhile, takes on six-time ranking event finalist Lisowski as he looked for yet another upset win.

The world number 20 knocked out four-time world champion Mark Selby with a 6-4 win last time out.

Meanwhile, the lowest-ranked player left in the tournament, Jamie Clarke, was beaten 6-1 by Ding Junhui.

Junhui, the world number 38, is seeking his fourth-ever UK Championship, his last having come in 2019.

The Chinese snooker star got off to a blistering start against Clarke, winning four-straight frames to take a 4-0 lead early on.

Clarke, the world number 49, successfully took the fifth frame of the match, but could not build on what turned out to be his sole win in the game.

Junhui was victorious in frames six and seven to advance to the quarter-finals, where he will take on world number one Ronnie O’Sullivan.

On Wednesday, O’Sullivan advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition after a 6-0 win over Zhou Yuelong.

‘The Rocket,’ who is seeking a record-extending eighth UK Championship title, was joined in the final eight by fellow Englishman Tom Ford.

Ford, who was a semi-finalist in the tournament in 2018, advanced after beating Luca Brecel, a finalist last year, 6-3.

Elsewhere, Mark Allen advanced to the quarter-finals with a 6-3 win over world number seven Kyren Wilson.

The win continued Allen’s remarkable run of form across the last month. The Northern Irishman has lost just one of his last 10 games, the sole defeat coming against Trump in the Cazoo Champion of Champions competition earlier this month.

Despite the loss, Wilson started the game strongly, taking the opening two frames against the world number nine.

Allen battled back well, however, taking frames three, four and five to hold a 3-2 lead over the Englishman.

Wilson took frame six to level the game once more, but from there he was unsuccessful in taking another point, going on to lose the three remaining rounds.

Allen will face Sam Craigie in the quarters, who beat Welshman Ryan Day 6-4 in the last 16.

Craigie, the world number 47, produced yet another upset having previously beaten Zhao Xintong, last year’s UK Championship winner, 6-2 in the first round.

It was a fifth-successive win for Craigie in all competitions, despite losing the first frame to world number 16 Day.

Craigie battled back to win frames two, three and four, dropping the fifth before winning the sixth for a 4-2 lead.

Day went on to win two successive frames to level the match at 4-4, before two-straight wins for Craigie secured the victory for him.