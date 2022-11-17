TWO men have been arrested after police deployed a stinger to stop a van on the A64 outside York.

North Yorkshire Police say they were called out last night (November 16) after reports of a pub break-in after someone reported hearing smashing glass.

A police spokesman said: "We quickly tracked down the suspects’ van, which was heading out of York.

"We had to use a stinger – a device that punctures tyres – to bring the vehicle to a safe stop near Hazelwood Castle on the A64.

"Two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

"The driver also blew more than twice the legal drink drive limit when we tested him at the roadside.

"He’s also been locked up on suspicion of drink driving."