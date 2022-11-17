A MOBILE workshop was badly damaged by fire in an East Yorkshire village today.
Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said the fire broke out at 9.40am today in Church Lane, Langtoft, near Driffield.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to tackle the blaze, which 'fully damaged' the workshop and caused slight fire damage to guttering on an adjacent garage.
