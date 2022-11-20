THE corner shop is disappearing from local neighbourhoods - but most of us have fond memories of a local grocer's where we would go to buy sweets, cigarettes, the daily newspaper and booze.

One such shop was GT Dooley - known as Dooley's - on the corner of Fairfax Street in Bishophill.

Today, the site is a community cafe known as Refill, which recycles and repurposes food waste to customers and the local community.

When we popped in to do a story with the Refill team last week, the manager Beverley Hadfield shared with us some photos from the Dooley's era.

One photo showed the exterior of the shop while the other two had people outside - the Dooley's we presume?

Dooley's today - Refill cafe at Fairfax Street

The photos capture a time almost forgotten; when cigarette advertising was rife and local shops doubled as off-licences. There is a clock on the side of the building with the words: 'Guinness Time' on it. An advert in the door window is for the Pools.

Our members of The Press nostalgia group in Facebook, Why We Love York - Memories - had these memories of Dooley's:

Mandi Ezard-Slater said: "I used to buy my bottles of Woodpecker cider from there when I was 15."

Sean McCartney posted: "Yes, I was a frequent visitor for fags and a quarter of salted peanuts out of a huge jar."

Jacqueline Helm remembered going to the shop to buy 'quarter' of sweets from jars.

Susan Horne posted: "Yes remember the shop very well. My Nan lived close to it in Bishophill Senior."

Lesley Kilgallon added: "My Grandma lived Hampden Street, used to pop there when staying over on a Saturday night."

Bernadette Ward said: "Loved popping in here when I lived in Bishophill Jnr."

Phillipa Pearce recalled: "I lived in Hampden Street and used the shop frequently. My friend Theresa Donnelly worked there. I used to walk round to the shop with the pram and my collie, Peter. I would leave the pram outside and he sat guarding it until I came out."

Do you have memories to share about Dooley's - or your local corner shop?

Join us on Facebook where we can reminisce about the York of yesteryear.

We have more than 4,000 members of our nostalgia group Why We Love York - Memories and it is growing by the day.

It is free to join and you will find us on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/