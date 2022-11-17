A KEY figure will be missing from York's Annual Community Carol Concert when it is staged at York Barbican next month.

Musical director Mike Pratt needs to have a break this year and will not be on stage, following a recent hospital admission, says concert organiser Graham Bradbury.

"He will be watching proceedings from his seat in the auditorium and has handed his baton to Dr David Lancaster, the musical director of the York Railway Institute Band," he said.

"We are confident Mike will be bouncing about back on stage in 2023."

Mike said: “I am delighted that David has accepted our invitation to conduct the community carols.

"He is a very accomplished musician and the audience will enjoy joining in to sing their favourite carols and Christmas songs with him, his band and the choirs on stage."

Mr Bradbury said York Railway Institute Band, one of York’s leading brass bands, will provide the backbone of the festive show, with choirs from Osbaldwick Primary Academy and St Oswald’’s Primary School performing alongside Stamford Bridge Community Choir.

"Stamford Bridge are returning after a very entertaining appearance at last year’s Covid affected event - they lost 19 on the day due to the virus,"he said. "That's why we invited them back this year.

"Adam Tomlinson and the Reverend Andrew Foster will jointly host the carol concert as they have done for the last few years."

He said that for many people in the York area, Carols at the Barbican was their traditional kick start to Christmas and this year had seen tickets selling quickly for the concert, which takes place at 2pm on Sunday December 11.

"The last remaining tickets priced at £8 adults and £6 children with a family ticket costing £25 for two adults and two children, are available on line from www.yorkbarbican.co.uk or by emailing ticketing@yorkbarbican.co.uk.

"Proceeds from the event go to the Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York’s Christmas Cheer Fund and The Press nominated charity, Martin House Children’s Hospice."

He said last year's concert fell short of a sell-out because of the wave of Covid brought by the Omicron variant, with an audience of 1,200, and he would like to see a return to a full house of 1,400 this year.

Despite the the numbers being down, he said last year's event still raised £6,200, with £2,500 donated to Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York's Christmas Cheer Fund, £2,500 to St Leonard's Hospice and £1,000 to York Hospital Radio and £200 to Acomb Conservative Club's nominated charity - 'we hold our committee meetings there, so make an annual donation.'