FOUR motorists from York and North Yorkshire face big bills after they were convicted in their absence.

John McDonald, 42, of Grange Avenue, Tadcaster, was given six penalty points after he was convicted of using a mobile phone in Leeds while driving. He must pay £344 consisting of a £220 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

Therese Alice Young, 26, of Milner Street, Acomb has nine penalty points and must pay £1,322 after she was convicted of speeding in Bradford and failure to tell police who was driving her car when it was speeding on the M606. She was fined £880 and ordered to pay a £352 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

Michelle Jane McCarthy, 39, of Barkston Avenue, Acomb, must pay £1,014 consisting of a £660 fine, a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after she was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving her car when it was allegedly speeding in Walton near Tadcaster. She was given six penalty points.

Mark Scoreby, 44, of Main Street, Appleton Roebuck south of York, must pay £1,014 consisting of a £660 fine, a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and got six penalty points after he was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in Wakefield.

All the cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.