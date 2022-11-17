ONE York school is celebrating after inspectors have graded it 'outstanding' - with teachers praising the former head who died of cancer.

Knavesmire Primary School, which is part of South Bank Multi Academy Trust, has been highly praised by inspectors in its first inspection since becoming an academy in April 2016.

The Ofsted report, which follows a two-day inspection last month, states the school provides a “wonderful start” to children’s education, where pupils “have many opportunities to develop academically and emotionally”.

It goes on to say: “pupils are enthusiastic, engaged and have a love for learning” and that they “would recommend the school to others as its safe, welcoming and there are lots of fun things to do.”

READ MORE: York school trust in row over plans to cut pay of some of lowest paid staff

Inspectors observed that “the curriculum, assemblies, trips, and an extensive range of clubs support pupils to be creative, take risks, be resilient and be aspirational.” Pupils also told inspectors that they like “the fact that you don’t have to be brilliant at something to join in.”

The report acknowledges that the school’s aims, which encourage pupils to know more, be positive, care for each other and all succeed together, are prevalent across the school and evident in the way pupils conduct themselves. Pupils are “independent and curious. They like to ask questions and are keen to find out more. They listen attentively to adults and follow instructions respectfully. Pupils chat happily as they move around school. They play beautifully together outside, enjoying the outdoor library and selection of books.”

The report also praises the school leaders and governors for their excellent leadership, the training opportunities for staff and the support given for personal development.

Knavesmire Primary first received the ‘outstanding' grade back in 2007 under the tenure of former head teacher Carol Weston, who sadly died from cancer in 2011.

Head teacher, Adam Cooper, said: “I am really proud of my team who work so hard for the benefit of the children in our care. I am absolutely delighted with the outcome of the inspection which is not only a tribute to the staff, but also to the children and the parents, and Carol too. Working with Carol was a privilege; her memory has been a driving force for the school, and we remind ourselves regularly of her determination to be ambitious and do our very best for our pupils. I know Carol would be very proud of everyone at Knavesmire.”

Chairman of Governors at Knavesmire Primary School, Edwin Thomas said: “It is an absolute privilege to work with the team at this school. On behalf of the governors, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations on this outstanding result.”

Mark Hassack, CEO of South Bank Multi Academy Trust said: “This is a wonderful outcome for everyone at Knavesmire Primary. The staff go above and beyond to provide an excellent education to their pupils, but also to provide a host of enrichment activities for children throughout the school. I am incredibly proud of this fantastic outcome, a huge well done to everyone.”

South Bank Multi Academy Trust has six schools in York: York High School, Millthorpe School, Carr Junior School, Knavesmire Primary School, Scarcroft Primary School and Woodthorpe Primary School.