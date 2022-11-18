A man has appeared before York Magistrates' Court accused of carrying out large scale football ticket fraud over many years.

Lee David Mattocks is alleged to have made £1 million by selling tickets for Premier League matches that he had obtained by a scam against several top clubs. The 49-year-old from Green Hammerton near York is alleged to have set up multiple fake membership accounts at several football clubs, two of them under female names.

The prosecution claims he used the memberships to get tickets to Premier League matches which he then sold on to others.

Mattocks is also alleged to have faked Liverpool FC crest trade marks on documents with a view to misleading the people receiving documents to believe that they were genuine.

The ticket scam is alleged to have been carried out over a nine-year period, starting in 2009.

Mattocks, of Boroughbridge Road, Green Hammerton, appeared before the court wearing a tartan-like shirt and denim jeans.

He did not enter a plea to any of the 24 charges he faced. He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address and to confirm that he understood the court’s decision.

Lawyers for prosecution and defence told the court that the case was too serious to be heard by a magistrates court and Mattocks was sent to York Crown Court to be tried before a judge and jury.

He was released on unconditional bail until December 19, when he will appear before the higher court for a plea and trial preparation hearing. He will then be expected to enter his plea to all the charges.

Mattocks is accused of 15 frauds by false representation by applying for and setting up football club membership with information that he knew to be false or misleading by using names other than his own. The offences were allegedly carried out between July 15, 2009, and January 19, 2018.

He also faces two charges of possessing articles for use in fraud, both involving prepaid Mastercards held in names other than Lee Mattocks in 2018.

Mattocks is charged with six charges of applying false trademarks to business cards and compliment slips, all in 2018.

He is also charged with possessing criminal property in the form of monies accrued through the sale of tickets between March 14, 2012, and April 24, 2018.

According to the charges, Mattocks applied three times to Liverpool Football Club and set up football membership in three false names, in 2009, 2012, and 2016.

In 2014, 2015 and 2017, he allegedly got membership of Arsenal Football Club in three more false names.

He is charged with getting membership of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, in a further three false names, once in 2016 and twice in 2017.

In 2014, 2016 and 2018, he allegedly set up three memberships of Chelsea Football Club in false names, two of which were women's names.

In 2017, he allegedly set up three memberships of West Ham Football Club in a further three false names.

According to the charges, he faked Liverpool FC’s club crest on three business information cards and three compliment slips.