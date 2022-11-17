The leader of City of York Council has slammed today’s budget, accusing the government of a “tax bombshell passed to local communities.”

Council Leader Keith Aspden (Lib-Dem) accused the ruling Conservatives of “mismanagement of the economy”, which has resulted in “the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt himself admitted that real Household Disposable Income per person is set to fall more than 7% over next two years.

The government alsos announced an extension to the energy bill support scheme from April, but it would see the average energy bill rise from £2500 a year to £3000.

Further payments would also be given to the elderly and those on low income.

Local councils will also receive a £1bn to help those who “may fall through the cracks” of the various support systems.

Chancellor Hunt revealed what he called a record increase in health and social care budgets of £8bn over the next two years, alongside a £2.3bn more in education spending over the next two years.

This included up to £2.8bn for adult social care in 2023-2024 and £4.7bn the year after.

Overall, Chancellor Hunt announced a £55bn “plan for stability”, half of which would be funded by tax rises, the rest from spending cuts.

Mr Hunt confirmed the UK was "now in recession" but said his plan would bring "shallower downturn" as "difficult decisions" were needed to "rebuild our economy".

However, Coun Aspden said whilst the short-term help for energy bills and benefit rises were welcome, they would not go anywhere to make up for tax rises, and "eye-watering" spending cuts which would harm public services.

He said: “Plans to paper over the gaps of decades of local council underfunding by lifting the council tax cap is a wholly inappropriate way to fund social care.

“The ‘extra funding’ announced by the Chancellor for social care is nothing more than smoke and mirrors – made up of forcing councils to raise regressive and unfair council tax by 5% to pay for government incompetence. This will hit households hard and will not adequately fund core public services.”

Coun Aspden continued: “Boris Johnson promised to “fix” social care in 2019 but today delivered yet more delay and one-off sticking plasters through council tax rises. This remains a wholly inadequate substitute for a national problem that is already putting some councils, such as the Conservative led Hampshire and Kent, on the brink of bankruptcy. Today’s announcement simply passes to buck on to local communities. "

He added: “The Conservatives’ chaos and incompetence is hitting every household with a massive tax bill and weaker public services.”