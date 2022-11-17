MANCHESTER City’s under-23s manager Brian Barry-Murphy is the new front-runner with the bookmakers for York City’s vacant managerial role.

On Wednesday, York made the shocking move to sack popular boss John Askey after just over a year at the club.

During his tenure, Askey guided York to promotion through the Vanarama National League North play-offs and reached the semi-finals of the Isuzu FA Trophy.

City are currently placed 12th in the National League, eight points away from the relegation zone and just six points off a play-off place.

At the time of writing, BetVictor have priced Barry-Murphy as the favourite to take charge at the Minstermen, with odds of 1/2.

Barry-Murphy previously managed Rochdale from 2019 to 2021, the same team that Askey turned down a move to from York earlier this year.

Across 105 games, the 44-year-old won 33, drew 23 and lost 49 before resigning after the 2020/21 campaign, in which Rochdale were relegated to the Sky Bet League Two.

Following his departure, the former Bury FC defensive midfielder moved to Manchester City as a youth coach.

With the under-23s, he has lost just 10 games of 43, drawing nine and winning 24.

Second favourite Richard Cresswell, with odds of 12/1, has ruled himself out taking the job, as has Scarborough Athletic boss and previous favourite Jonathan Greening who, despite distancing himself from the role, still has odds of 16/1.

Other candidates according to BetVictor include former Charlton Athletic and Southampton manager Nigel Adkins and current Gateshead boss Mike Williamson at odds of 16/1 each.

Williamson had previously been the front-runner for the job with odds of just 5/1 that have since risen.

York’s youth team coach Tim Ryan, who will take charge of City when they play Wealdstone on Saturday (3pm) is priced at 16/1 for the permanent job.

At 20/1 are former Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell, Stockport County assistant manager Clint Hill and ex-Hartlepool boss Anthony Sweeney.