EMERGENCY repairs to a bridge which was damaged in an accident have been suspended and its proposed closure postponed.

Contractors have been working on temporary repairs to Bubwith Bridge, on the A163 route between Holme On Spalding Moor and Selby, which was damaged in September when a vehicle hit a stone parapet as it was crossing.

But East Riding of Yorkshire Council said work had had to stop yesterday and next week’s scheduled closure had been postponed after they came across developments to the structure and temporary designs.

A spokesman said alterations were needed in order to make the bridge safe for the winter period.

“We’re hoping to continue with the temporary works soon, with a planned closure, at a future date," he said.

"We hope to give an update on a new date for the closure as soon as possible.

“The work that has been carried out included removing the fallen stones at the bridge that were knocked into the river in the road accident, and work to the flood arch.”

The scheme is set to include:

• Removing stone from the river and other areas, which was knocked out of position by the accident

• Removing further stone found to be unstable

• Installing a temporary propped headwall to protect traffic over the winter

• Replacing temporary barriers with concrete barriers