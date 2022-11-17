A North Yorkshire power station has been singled out as a major US environmental group slams the UK government for ‘wasting’ billions of pounds on subsidising “false, renewable energy.”

The National Resources Defense Council (NRDC) accuses the UK government of wasting £1.8bn on subsidising the logging of forests for bioenergy in 2021, a 70 per cent increase since 2015.

The “vast majority” of this went to Drax, who it brands “Britain’s top polluter”, which burns “wood taken from precious primary forests in Canada, the US, Estonia, among other countries.”

The comments follow Drax coming under similar fire from a recent BBC Panorama programme on the same issue.

The NRDC says it is wrong to claim bioenergy is zero carbon and the UK government should “stop burning our forests for fuel under the guise of renewable energy.” Such fuel is expensive, it contributes to climate change and cleaner options exist, like wind power.

Elly Pepper, Senior Advocate for NRDC said: “Drax uses its close connections with government to reap billions in subsidies every year to produce energy that worsens climate change and biodiversity loss, all under the guise of renewable energy.

“Drax makes hundreds of millions of pounds in profit every year. So why is it taking billpayer’s money, especially amidst a cost of living and energy crisis?”

In addition, York student Merry Dickinson, a member of the Stop Burning Trees Coalition, says by subsidising the biomass industry, in particular Drax, the UK government is responsible for deforestation and pollution around the world.

Merry, who is also a founding member of York Extinction Rebellion, continued: “The biomass industry harms communities, biodiversity and our vital planetary support systems.

“These subsidies could be going towards genuine climate action, green jobs and supporting those who desperately need financial support; not corporations. It’s time to stop giving billions to Drax and put people and our planet first instead.”

A Drax spokesperson said: “Drax is the UK’s biggest producer of reliable and dispatchable renewable electricity playing a critical role in keeping the lights on, whatever the weather, for millions of homes and businesses. We generate 12% of the UK’s renewable power – more than the next two generators combined and support thousands of jobs throughout our supply chains in the north of England.

“Drax plans to invest £2bn in its UK BECCS (bioenergy with carbon capture and storage) project - supporting clean growth in Yorkshire and the Humber, creating tens of thousands of jobs and enabling the UK to meet its 2050 net zero target.

“The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) – the world’s leading science-based climate authority, backed by thousands of scientists – says sustainable biomass will play a critical role in meeting global climate targets.”

The NRDC report can be read in full here.