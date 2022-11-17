THOUSANDS of students have graduated in York Minster ceremonies this week.

By the end of the week York St John University Chancellor and BBC newsreader Reeta Chakrabarti will have conferred degrees on than 2,000 graduates alongside three honorary graduates - including Archbishop Stephen Cottrell at York Minster.

Among the graduates were four employees from York-based private healthcare provider

Benenden who have achieved degree apprenticeships from York Business School.

Naomi Thompson, head of organisational development at Benenden Health, describes the benefits of degree apprenticeships: “The degree apprenticeships have not only been an excellent learning experience for those who have completed them, but the blend of academic and business focused learning has been instrumental to supporting the career development for those involved. Most of our apprentices have secured promotions and exciting new development opportunities. Having a number of degree apprenticeships has enabled accelerated growth of our internal talent into senior positions and I am really proud that we have been able to support our people to achieve their career goals.”

Naomi Thompson, head of organisational development at Benenden Health (Image: York St John University)

Neil Wilford, Benenden Wellbeing Ltd Manager, completed a Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship: BA (Hons) Management and Leadership. He added: “Being able to undertake this degree apprenticeship at York St John University with the support of my employer has been an amazing opportunity and challenge. Mixing academic theory and business practice has been hugely relevant and beneficial to my role at Benenden Health and I have already been able to put much of my learning in practice, having secured a new management position towards the end of the course. The sense of achievement at having completed a BA Hons degree whilst working is huge and I’m very grateful for the support provided by family and colleagues alike.”

Chancellor Reeta Chakrabarti (Image: York St John University)

York St John has been offering degree apprenticeships since 2018. The University works closely with employers to co-design apprenticeship programmes and delivery models to ensure they fit industry needs.

Zoe Wilde, the university's business development manager said: “We are delivering applied, industry-led teaching and learning at York St John University. Degree apprenticeships are proving to be a real incentive to young people as a way into a career and, for those in established careers, as a way to develop and progress. Modern degree apprenticeships enable contextualized learning whilst you are earning.

“Our growing portfolio of national clients use our courses to support their talent acquisition and upskill their workforce. We are delighted to congratulate this year’s graduating degree apprentices and wish them every success in their future career.”