Cladding and new windows are being intsalled at York Hospital in a bid to reduce heat loss in the winter - and cut heat gain in the summer.

Residents in the Clifton area of York have been hearing increased noise from the hospital site recently as workers carry out the installation.

Hospital chiefs say they hope the changes will help reduce the site's carbon emissions.

A York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust statement on the trust's Facebook page said: "Insulated cladding and new windows are being installed on the ward block at York Hospital to reduce heat loss in winter and protect against direct heat gain from the sun in summer.

"In addition to other work happening on the site, including the installation of air source heat pumps on the roof, this should reduce York Hospital's carbon emissions by eight per cent."

Cladding being installed at York Hospital (Image: Staff)

However, people commenting beneath the Facebook post were quick to suggest that the hospitral is already too warm.

One said: "It's like a sauna as it is!"