Watch the terrifying moment a knifeman wearing a Tesco jacket threatens a woman and child in shocking footage shared by the Metropolitan Police.

The video has been shared in a bid to trace two suspects after a robbery in south-west London.

Police say the 22-year-old victim was at home when two men knocked on her door and forced their way in at 1.24pm on Tuesday.

Two men knocked on the 22-year-old woman’s door before forcing their way into her home, police said. (Image: Metropolitan Police)

Footage shows her being forced into the kitchen at knifepoint by a man with his hood up and wearing a blue jacket from the supermarket giant.

He demanded cash before he and his accomplice fled, Scotland Yard said.

Watch the footage here:

Nothing is believed to have been taken and there are no reports of injuries.

Detectives from the South West Command Unit are investigating.

Patrols in the area will be stepped up following the robbery (Metropolitan Police. (Image: Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detective Sergeant Cerith Jones said: “The community will be appalled by this awful incident and I know many people will want to reach out and help us identify them.

“I urge local people to please check your doorbell and dash cam footage for any material that could assist us. If you were in the vicinity and saw two men acting suspiciously, or running away, we want to hear from you.

“The young woman was terrified and it is imperative that we catch the men responsible.”