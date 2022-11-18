AN EMPTY shop in York City Centre could be brought back into to use under plans before the council.

The building at 24 Coney Street used to house the Fabrication Crafts store which has now moved to number 19 Coney Street.

Now empty, the building's owners, the National Trust, are seeking permission to carry out repairs so it can be used again.

In its Design, Access and Planning Statement, the Trust said: "The proposals aim to ensure the property is returned to a lettable shell, enabling a new long-term tenant to lease the property for commercial use.

"In an area of the city where there is a large number of vacant properties, it is hoped that this will provide a catalyst for the reoccupation and use of all three floors at the property for a use that makes a positive contribution to the street and city centre.

"The end use of the building is not yet known as this will depend upon the eventual tenant, however it is anticipated that the property will be let to a commercial user in either the retail or service industry. Residential use will not be considered for this property."

Parts of the building date back to 1600 and the property is Grade II listed and is located within the Central Historic Core Conservation Area.

The Trust added: "Our proposals are to renovate the property and make it into a versatile and usable building for occupation by a commercial tenant."

Find out more about the application (ref:22/02102/LBC) at www.planningaccess.york.gov.uk

The Press recently reported on the opening of a new mini department store, the Luxe Company, in Coney Street, but recorded that many retail units remained close.

The Trust is seeking Listed Building Consent for the following internal improvements at 24 Coney Street:

• Structural remedial works to the ground, first and second floors, as well as replacement of the pavement lightwell to the front of the property

• Historic and decorative second floor ceiling to be repaired and consolidated to allow the room to be safely used

• Full electrical rewire including lighting, emergency lighting and fire alarm

• Repair works to joinery items including windows, internal doors, and skirting boards

• Removal of modern partition to first floor to open up staircase,

• Installation of an air source heat pump to allow the building to introduce heating to the building

• Removal of debris from chimney flues and insertion of ventilation grilles

• Lining of ground floor walls, allowing existing decorated plaster walls to remain in situ

• Installation of new suspended ceiling at ground floor level (with existing damaged plaster ceiling to remain intact behind new suspended ceiling)

• Repair of existing lime plaster throughout building

• Renewal of sanitaryware and kitchen fittings

• Full decoration throughout

• Minor roof repairs.

• Repair render

• Repair drains/gutters and decorate

• Reinstate pigeon netting in courtyard.