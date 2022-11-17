A WELL-KNOWN opticians has moved to bigger premises in a North Yorkshire town.

After 20 successful years, the Specsavers Selby team, complete with several long-serving employees, has relocated to a new store to accommodate its growing staff and clientele.

Specsavers Selby has opened the doors of a new practice in Market Place, welcoming many familiar faces who have relied on the team since their previous shop opened in the town in 2002.

The new Market Place shop is just across the road from the old one and is fitted with the latest equipment for comprehensive sight testing. This includes an OCT scanner which take 3D images of the back of the eye, aiding diagnosis of serious eye conditions, including glaucoma, up to four years earlier than traditional methods.

The store is also equipped with an audiology department for all hearing care requirements and a large shop floor for browsing Specsavers’ range of frames and sunglasses.

The new Selby Specsavers (Image: Specsavers)

Andrew Nunwick, the store’s retail director for the last 20 years, said: “It’s great to be moving to a larger practice, as our patient base continues to grow and we approach almost 40 members of staff. No matter how big and shiny our shop is, patients will still be greeted with the same familiar faces and our patients will always provide the same caring, personalised service. The team is on first name terms with most of our customers and we’re proud to be a truly trusted part of the Selby community.”

Ophthalmic director, Mohammed Basharat, more commonly known as ‘Bash’ to his loyal customers said: “Andy and I have been part of Specsavers Selby since its opening twenty years ago and it’s been a pleasure to watch it grow and thrive, even under the challenging circumstance of recent years. Looking after our clientele is our highest priority and the equipment and facilities in our new practice ensure we’ll be able to provide the best service possible to our patients for the next 20 years and beyond.”

In addition to directors Andrew and Mohammed, the practice boasts several long-standing members of staff including practice supervisor of 20 years Kathryn McBride, dispensing optician Megan Kelly, who joined the store in 2012 as a work experience student and Jennifer Durnin who joined the team in 2006 and has grown with the practice, going on to qualify as the practice’s contact lens optician in 2019.