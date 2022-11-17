No, Mr Rickaby, I won’t be turning my heat off this winter, even though we are buying fracked gas from the US (Will protesters go without heat this winter? November 14).

My objection to fracking in the UK is partly due to the fact that there is significant doubt that it will ever work and mainly that it produces fossil fuel which is causing emissions and damaging the climate.

In an ideal world we would have got rid of gas years ago but we are where we are. We need imported gas from whatever source to keep us warm while we work urgently to replace fossil fuels with renewables and other emission-free alternatives.

That’s not in conflict with my principles - to support the development of clean, safe and economical energy for all.

Anthony Day, Lastingham Terrace, York