HIP-HOP trio N-Dubz are to set to play Scarborough as part of their 2023 tour.

The group, consisting of Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer, delighted fans by reforming N-Dubz earlier this year.

They will play Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday, July 20.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 18, via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

The hip-hop trio are currently playing to sell-out crowds on their first UK Arena Tour in 11 years.

N-Dubz dominated the UK media from 2006 to 2012 and have sold 1.3 million albums, with their first two albums 'Uncle B' and 'Against All Odds' certified Platinum in the UK.

In 2009 they reacher Number one on the UK Singles Chart with ‘Number 1’ – their smash-hit collaboration with Tinchy Stryder.

They returned earlier this year with the release of new single ‘Charmer.’

Their current 'The Back To The Future Tour' takes in many of the UK’s biggest cities and is giving fans the chance to hear all their favourite N-Dubz songs live for the first time in more than a decade.

N-Dubz join Sting, Pulp, Hollywood Vampires and the week-long run of the international touring production of Mamma Mia! at Scarborough OAT next summer.