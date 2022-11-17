ROCK icon Sting is set to play Scarborough as part of an upcoming tour.

The former lead singer of The Police and 17-time Grammy Award winner will take to Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre as part of his ‘My Songs World Tour,’ on Sunday, June 25.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, November 18, via https://scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/

Sting’s My Songs concerts celebrate the artist’s back catalogue of music from his career, both with The Police and as a solo artist.

The musical journey will include hits such as Fields of Gold, Shape of my Heart, Roxanne and Demolition Man.

Peter Taylor, venue programmer at Scarborough OAT, said: “Sting is rightly regarded as one of the most influential musicians, songwriters and performers over the last 50 years. It is an incredible honour to be bringing his My Songs World Tour here.

“This tour has delighted fans around the world as Sting performs songs from across his amazing career, from his days in The Police right through his astonishingly successful solo career.

“This is undoubtedly going to be one of the highlights of the year and I urge fans to get their tickets early!”

More information about the tour can be found at Sting.com